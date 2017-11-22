IKRON Corporation (Integration of Knowledge and Resources for Occupational Needs)

Established: 1969

Mission: The mission of IKRON is to assist adults and youth to build self-confidence, attain greater self-sufficiency, obtain and maintain employment, and lead more meaningful and fulfilling lives.

Serving Our Community: IKRON provides quality integrated behavioral health and employment services to the greater Cincinnati and surrounding tri-state area. It is the first rehabilitation center in Southwest Ohio to offer a comprehensive program focused on education, competitive employment, and recovery. IKRON places strong emphasis on support and assistance for all persons with challenges in relationships, education, employment, mental health, or mobility. Services are fashioned to the unique needs and level of readiness for each individual in a caring and dignified environment. IKRON has historically been noted to have achieved some of Hamilton County’s top outcomes in reducing symptom distress and improving the quality of life of individuals with mental health issues.

Leadership:

Randy Strunk, MEd, MA, LPCC-S, Chief Executive Officer

L. Monica Negrila, MA, LPCC-S, LMHC, Executive Director, IKRON Greater Seattle

Dr. Mary Moster, PhD, Clinical Psychologist, Director of Clinical Services

Melissa Harmeling, MA, LPCC-S, Director of Program Services

Darla Menz, MEd, MA, LPCC-S, Director of Employment Services

Wei Song, MBA, Director of Finance

David James, Director of MIS, Clients Rights Officer

Board

Neal Shah, President

George Stricker, Jr., Vice President

Matt Faust, Treasurer

Members:

Jake Stricker

Joan Murray, OT/L, LICDC

Jeff Dierker

Scott Schmitz

Barry Myers

Tim Moore

Other Ways to Help:

Annual Giving Campaign in November–December (benefiting youth and adults with mental illness)

Annual Family Fundraiser in February (benefiting youth with developmental and/or mental illness)

Annual Golf Outing in July (benefiting youth with developmental and/or

mental illness)

mental illness) Annual Breakfast for Dinner in October (a Health Resource Center fundraiser benefiting adults with issues of

homelessness and mental illness)

IKRON Corporation (Integration of Knowledge and Resources for Occupational Needs)

2347 Vine St.

Cincinnati, OH 45219

(513) 621-1117

ikron.org

CINCINNATI GIVES CHALLENGE: crowdrise.com/ikron-corporation-cincinnatigives2017