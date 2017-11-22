Established: 2004
Mission: HART’s mission is to rescue homeless animals, saving them from euthanization, abandonment, and abuse with the goal of placing them in forever homes.
Serving Our Community: HART rescues homeless dogs and cats and provides top-notch veterinary care including spay/neuter, shots, testing, microchip, medications, and needed surgeries. All animals are placed in a foster home to be loved and cared for until they are adopted.
ALL volunteers / ALL foster homes / NO tax money
Animals come to HART as strays, surrendered pets, or from hoarding situations, abuse situations, or other shelters, etc. There is an adoption process and adoption fee. We count on donations, fund-raising, and grants to cover the vet services we provide.
Since inception in October 2004, we have adopted more than 7,000 homeless animals!
Leadership:
Darlene Hill, President
Meghan Henry, Treasurer
Margo Moats, Secretary and Fund Raising
Katie Goodpaster, Dog Program Leader
Bethany Sarchet, Cat Program Leader
Other Ways to Help:
- Bengals games, nonprofit check-in for all home games
- Giving Tree and Camp Bow Wow,December 2017
- HART Golf Outing, June 2018
- HART Annual Fund-raising Dinner, each October
- In addition, we can always use dog, puppy, cat, and kitten food, as well as litter.
Homeless Animal Rescue Team of Cincinnati (HART)
Box 222, Suite 341
11711 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
CINCINNATI GIVES CHALLENGE: crowdrise.com/homeless-animal-rescue-team-of-cincinnati-cincinnatigives2017
Facebook Comments