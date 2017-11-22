Established: 2004

Mission: HART’s mission is to rescue homeless animals, saving them from euthanization, abandonment, and abuse with the goal of placing them in forever homes.

Serving Our Community: HART rescues homeless dogs and cats and provides top-notch veterinary care including spay/neuter, shots, testing, microchip, medications, and needed surgeries. All animals are placed in a foster home to be loved and cared for until they are adopted.

ALL volunteers / ALL foster homes / NO tax money

Animals come to HART as strays, surrendered pets, or from hoarding situations, abuse situations, or other shelters, etc. There is an adoption process and adoption fee. We count on donations, fund-raising, and grants to cover the vet services we provide.

Since inception in October 2004, we have adopted more than 7,000 homeless animals!

Leadership:

Darlene Hill, President

Meghan Henry, Treasurer

Margo Moats, Secretary and Fund Raising

Katie Goodpaster, Dog Program Leader

Bethany Sarchet, Cat Program Leader

Other Ways to Help:

Bengals games, nonprofit check-in for all home games

Giving Tree and Camp Bow Wow,December 2017

HART Golf Outing, June 2018

HART Annual Fund-raising Dinner, each October

In addition, we can always use dog, puppy, cat, and kitten food, as well as litter.

Homeless Animal Rescue Team of Cincinnati (HART)

Box 222, Suite 341

11711 Princeton Pike

Cincinnati, OH 45246

rescueahart.org