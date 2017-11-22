Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services

Established: 2004
Mission: To ensure people with mental illness, addiction, and related challenges lead healthy and productive lives.
Serving Our Community: GCB is the region’s most comprehensive service provider for people with mental illness and related issues, with over 600 staff and 30,000 clients, including 8,000 who have severe and persistent mental illness, as well as those served by our outreach and prevention teams.
Services include:
- Psychiatric Services
- Integrated Health Care
- Care Management
- Substance Abuse Treatment, Prevention
- Criminal Justice Services
- Employment Services
- Housing Services
- Integrated Counseling
- School-Based, Family Services
- Homeless Outreach
A few of our innovative programs:
- FIRST—Intensive, team-based services offered for people experiencing their first symptoms of psychotic disorders.
- Medication Assisted Treatment—Behavioral therapy and medications offered to assist clients in more rapid recovery from drug and alcohol addictions.
- Transitions to Independence Project—Transition-aged youth receive support and age-appropriate care as they begin receiving services in the adult mental health system.
Leadership:
Jeff O’Neil, President and Chief Executive Officer
Steven M. Goldsberry, Vice President of Addiction Services
Roger Rosenberger, Vice President of Business Operations
Tawnya Dunn, Chief Financial Officer
Anne Combs, Vice President of Child & Family Services
Alicia Fine, Vice President of Employment & Recovery Services
Tracey Skale, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
Jeff Kirschner, Executive Vice President, Mental Health Services
GCB Board of Directors
Bill Culp, Board Chair
Nick Hahn, Vice Chair
Janeen Sharpshair, Secretary
Patti Jacobs, Treasurer
Tom Armstrong
Richard Boydston
Herb Brown
Nick Collura
Connie Cunningham
Paula Dehan
Dr. Larry Graham
Steve Harlamert
Grant Hesser
Fred Heyse
Stacy Lynch
Brittany Lynn
Laurie Roessler
Jamie Ramsey
Susan Scherer
Lamont Taylor
Dr. James Thomas
Gloria Walker
Other Ways to Help:
- Champions of Hope – April 27, 2018, 6–9 p.m. at JACK Cincinnati Casino. Information regarding corporate
sponsorships and tickets can be found at gcbhs.com/donate.
- Donations of silent auction and major raffle items for Champions of Hope are always needed and appreciated.
Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services
Administrative Office
1501 Madison Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45206
(513) 354-5200
CINCINNATI GIVES CHALLENGE: crowdrise.com/greater-cincinnati-behavioral-health-services-cincinnatigives2017
