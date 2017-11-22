Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services

Established: 2004

Mission: To ensure people with mental illness, addiction, and related challenges lead healthy and productive lives.

Serving Our Community: GCB is the region’s most comprehensive service provider for people with mental illness and related issues, with over 600 staff and 30,000 clients, including 8,000 who have severe and persistent mental illness, as well as those served by our outreach and prevention teams.

Services include:

Psychiatric Services

Integrated Health Care

Care Management

Substance Abuse Treatment, Prevention

Criminal Justice Services

Employment Services

Housing Services

Integrated Counseling

School-Based, Family Services

Homeless Outreach

A few of our innovative programs:

FIRST—Intensive, team-based services offered for people experiencing their first symptoms of psychotic disorders.

Medication Assisted Treatment—Behavioral therapy and medications offered to assist clients in more rapid recovery from drug and alcohol addictions.

Transitions to Independence Project—Transition-aged youth receive support and age-appropriate care as they begin receiving services in the adult mental health system.

Leadership:

Jeff O’Neil, President and Chief Executive Officer

Steven M. Goldsberry, Vice President of Addiction Services

Roger Rosenberger, Vice President of Business Operations

Tawnya Dunn, Chief Financial Officer

Anne Combs, Vice President of Child & Family Services

Alicia Fine, Vice President of Employment & Recovery Services

Tracey Skale, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

Jeff Kirschner, Executive Vice President, Mental Health Services

GCB Board of Directors

Bill Culp, Board Chair

Nick Hahn, Vice Chair

Janeen Sharpshair, Secretary

Patti Jacobs, Treasurer

Tom Armstrong

Richard Boydston

Herb Brown

Nick Collura

Connie Cunningham

Paula Dehan

Dr. Larry Graham

Steve Harlamert

Grant Hesser

Fred Heyse

Stacy Lynch

Brittany Lynn

Laurie Roessler

Jamie Ramsey

Susan Scherer

Lamont Taylor

Dr. James Thomas

Gloria Walker

Other Ways to Help:

Champions of Hope – April 27, 2018, 6–9 p.m. at JACK Cincinnati Casino. Information regarding corporate

sponsorships and tickets can be found at gcbhs.com/donate. Donations of silent auction and major raffle items for Champions of Hope are always needed and appreciated.

Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services

Administrative Office

1501 Madison Rd.

Cincinnati, OH 45206

(513) 354-5200

gcbhs.com

CINCINNATI GIVES CHALLENGE: crowdrise.com/greater-cincinnati-behavioral-health-services-cincinnatigives2017