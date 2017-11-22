Established: 1999

Mission: Cincinnati Marathon, Inc., is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization formed to host a national event, the Flying Pig Marathon, which raises money for other nonprofit organizations. Our mission is to provide a premier event, open to athletes of all abilities, that is dedicated to supporting charities. The event should inspire community celebration and reward the emotions of all participants, sponsors, volunteers, and spectators.

Serving Our Community: The Cincinnati Flying Pig Marathon is the 13th largest U.S. running festival held annually with nearly 40,000 participants and 340 participating charities. In 2017, these charities raised nearly $1 million, of which they kept 100 percent. Participating in a Flying Pig event is a great way to give back to the local community. A Xavier University study estimates that the Flying Pig Marathon creates an annual economic impact of more than $13 million in new revenue generated by race participants. Whether you’re a runner or walker, want to volunteer or cheer, want to participate for charity or just for your own satisfaction, we’d love for you to join us Flying Pig Weekend! In partnership with UC Health, the Flying Pig also offers free educational wellness sessions in the community and for our corporate partners, upon request.

Leadership:

Iris Simpson Bush, Executive Director

Board of Directors

Jeff Borcherding, Chair

James Ferguson, Vice Chair

Jamie Smith, Treasurer

Katy Bunn

Chris Cavanaugh

Bob Coughlin, Emeritus

Dennis Geiger

Frances Gilbert

Josh Heuser

Holly Ippisch

James Jansing

Thomas Kimball

Jeff Kujawa

Michael Laux

Doug Olberding, Ed.D.

Bob Roncker, Emeritus

John Sence

Robert Taylor, Jr.

Barbara Walker, Ph.D.

Other Ways to Help:

In celebration of the 20th running of the Flying Pig Marathon, “the Pig” is paying tribute to the communities along the course, the founders of the race, and its community partners with a 20-day festival called “20 Days on the Run with the Flying Pig Marathon powered by P&G.” In addition, The PIGGYs, an awards ceremony scheduled for Thursday, May 3 at the Aronoff Center, will be the official kick-off to Flying Pig Weekend. Be part of this milestone in Flying Pig history by registering for the race, donating to a Flying Pig charity, or signing up to volunteer or be a sponsor of the event. Be sure to mark your calendars and join us May 4–6, 2018!

Other Flying Pig events include the Beer Series and the Queen Bee Half Marathon & 4 Miler. For more info, visit runbeerseries.com and queenbeehalf.com.

Flying Pig Marathon

644 Linn St., Suite 626

Cincinnati, OH 45203

(513) 721-7447

flyingpigmarathon.com