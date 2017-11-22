Established: 1999

Mission: Covington Partners works every day to keep our community moving forward by eliminating boundaries to learning and success. Through innovation and collaboration, we create safe and engaging environments for our students and families to learn and grow.

Serving Our Community: By supporting the whole child through wrap-around services, each child in Covington Schools has access to the support needed to be successful in school and in life. Through after-school programs, mentoring, youth leadership, visual and performing arts, prevention programs, and health and wellness initiatives, Covington Partners is helping Covington Schools make substantial academic progress. Covington Partners believes that learning has no boundaries and our students have the potential for greatness. Covington students are at promise—NOT at risk. We are able to provide wrap-around support services by transforming each school into a Community Learning Center that has the potential to be the hub of the community and the foundation for each student.

Leadership

Stacie Strotman, Executive Director

Dr. Janice Wilkerson, Founder

Charlie Vance, Chair­—Board of Directors

Charlie Schicht, Vice-Chair—Board of Directors

Jim Owens, Treasurer—Board of Directors

Carissa Schutzman, Secretary—Board of Directors

Other Ways to Help

Become a Mentor!

9th Annual Covington Partners Golf Outing—July 9, 2018

Support a Student—provide services for an entire school year ($1,000 per student)

Covington Partners

P.O. Box 0426

Covington, KY 41012

(859) 329-3172

mycovingtonpartners.org

CINCINNATI GIVES CHALLENGE: crowdrise.com/covington-partners-cincinnatigives2017