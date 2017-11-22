Established: 1999
Mission: Covington Partners works every day to keep our community moving forward by eliminating boundaries to learning and success. Through innovation and collaboration, we create safe and engaging environments for our students and families to learn and grow.
Serving Our Community: By supporting the whole child through wrap-around services, each child in Covington Schools has access to the support needed to be successful in school and in life. Through after-school programs, mentoring, youth leadership, visual and performing arts, prevention programs, and health and wellness initiatives, Covington Partners is helping Covington Schools make substantial academic progress. Covington Partners believes that learning has no boundaries and our students have the potential for greatness. Covington students are at promise—NOT at risk. We are able to provide wrap-around support services by transforming each school into a Community Learning Center that has the potential to be the hub of the community and the foundation for each student.
Leadership
Stacie Strotman, Executive Director
Dr. Janice Wilkerson, Founder
Charlie Vance, Chair—Board of Directors
Charlie Schicht, Vice-Chair—Board of Directors
Jim Owens, Treasurer—Board of Directors
Carissa Schutzman, Secretary—Board of Directors
Other Ways to Help
- Become a Mentor!
- 9th Annual Covington Partners Golf Outing—July 9, 2018
- Support a Student—provide services for an entire school year ($1,000 per student)
Covington Partners
P.O. Box 0426
Covington, KY 41012
(859) 329-3172
CINCINNATI GIVES CHALLENGE: crowdrise.com/covington-partners-cincinnatigives2017
