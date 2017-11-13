Cincinnati Theraputic Riding and Horsemanship (CTRH)

Established: 1985

Mission: CTRH serves children and adults with disabilities and unique challenges, helping them to achieve greater quality of life through equine-assisted activities and therapies.

Serving Our Community: CTRH brings healing, joy, and sense of purpose to children, adults, and military veterans with disabilities, and we do it with equine-assisted activities and therapies. Equine therapy is uniquely suited to help our participants overcome all sorts of challenges, and our collaborations reflect that, including those with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati VA, Ft. Thomas VA, Dayton VA, Hamilton County Veterans Justice Outreach, Hospice of Cincinnati, Queen City Hospice, Fernside, and many others—the list just keeps growing! In 1985, for example, we served five children with one pony. This year, with the help of more than 200 volunteers who will provide more than 4,000 hours of service, we’re on track to help almost 600 people who struggle with cognitive, physical, and emotional issues, oftentimes in combination.

Leadership

Rob Seideman, Executive Director

Board of Trustees Executive Committee

Sally Hayes

Rebecca Reder

David Gooch

Nicole Kuzmin-Nichols

Jim Gudmens

Nick Farrel

Reed Schroeder

Other Ways to Help

Volunteer

If you love horses and want to help people, volunteering at CTRH is easy and rewarding. Horse experience isn’t necessary, nor is experience working with people with disabilities.

Who can volunteer

Anyone age 14 and up can apply. Our volunteers include retirees, working adults, and students. They assist riders and participants in classes designed for children, adults, and military veterans.

Benefits of volunteering

Volunteer positions are progressive in nature, meaning we’re continually increasing the skill sets of our volunteers, both in terms of interacting with people and with horses.

Cincinnati Therapeutic Riding and Horsemanship

1342 U.S. Highway 50

Milford, OH 45150

(513) 831-7050

ctrh-online.org

CINCINNATI GIVES CHALLENGE: crowdrise.com/cincinnati-therapeutic-riding-and-horsemanship-cincinnatigives2017