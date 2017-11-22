Cincinnati Gives: Save the Date

February 10

Cincinnati Cyclones Frozen 5k/10k

This cool winter race benefitting the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation takes runners along the banks of the Ohio River and through Cincinnati’s Transit Center underneath Second Street. US Bank Arena, downtown, cycloneshockey.com/5k

March

Zoogeist

Rhinegeist and the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden team up to help support the Living Classroom Education Access Fund at the zoo. The happy hour fund-raiser features animal encounters, delicious food, raffles, and VIP tickets. Every $30 raised will send five kids to the zoo for a wild adventure. Rhinegeist Brewery, Over-the-Rhine, (513) 281-4700, cincinnatizoo.org/events/zoogeist



Zoogeist photograph courtesy the Cincinnati Zoo/Rhinegeist

March 8–10

Cincinnati International Wine Festival

More than 700 wines from more than 200 wineries, along with delicious food, a special tasting room, and education sessions. The event kicks off with winery dinners at area restaurants. Beneficiaries include local organizations supporting the arts, education, and health and human services. Duke Energy Convention Center, downtown, (513) 723-9463, winefestival.com

March 15

Good Scout Award Luncheon

Dan Beard Council hosts an annual fund-raising luncheon including a premier speaker and a celebration of Scouting in the community. The 2018 keynote speaker is former NFL player Joe Theismann. Duke Energy Convention Center, downtown, (513) 577-7681, danbeard.org/gsal

March 17–18

Heart Mini

The Heart Mini is one of Greater Cincinnati’s largest fund-raising events. The community comes together to participate in heart-healthy exercise and raise life-saving funds to fight the No. 1 and No. 5 killers, heart disease and stroke. Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association. Duke Energy Convention Center, downtown, (513) 699-4237, heartmini.org

April 14

Relay for Life

Join the American Cancer Society for a community event—at both the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University—that includes an opening ceremony, survivor/caregiver walk, Luminaria ceremony, and a closing ceremony to raise money and awareness for cancer research. relay.acsevents.org

April 29

March of Dimes

This event promotes awareness of premature birth and infant mortality. The walk goes from Freedom Way/Race Street to Sawyer Point, with a shuttle to take participants back to Paul Brown Stadium. Proceeds from donations and ticket sales go toward research. Paul Brown Stadium, downtown, (513) 769-3588, marchforbabies.org

May 3

Cincinnati Go Red Luncheon

Heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year. This event, benefitting the American Heart Association, encourages women to live a healthy lifestyle. Duke Energy Convention Center, downtown, cincinnatigored.heart.org

May 6

Flying Pig Marathon

This is a favorite for runners from everywhere. The event, with a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and kids’ races, raises money for multiple charities. Downtown Cincinnati, flyingpigmarathon.com

Photograph courtesy of Cincinnati Marathon, Inc.

May 12

JDRF Cincinnatians of the Year Gala

The Cincinnatians of the Year Gala is huge, with up to 900 attendees each year. It raises about $1 million for type 1 diabetes research. Duke Energy Convention Center, downtown, (513) 793-3223, jdrf.org/swo/events

June 30

Hyde Park Blast

The Cure Starts Now Foundation hosts this event, which rallies local residents around fun, physical activity, and a good cause: cancer research and supporting communities. Hyde Park Square, Hyde Park, (513) 772-4888, hydeparkblast.org

August

Wild About Wine

Guests partake in wine sampling, food from local restaurants, live music, up-close animal encounters, and more. Proceeds benefit the Zoo’s own Lindner Center for the Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife (CREW). Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Clifton, (513) 281-4700, cincinnatizoo.org/events

August 17

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. Golf Tournament

The Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity holds its annual golf outing, which also includes a silent auction and raffle tickets. Ticket sales and silent auction proceeds benefit the Kappa Alpha Psi Scholarship Foundation, which assists young men in pursuit of a college education. Blue Ash Golf Course, Blue Ash, (513) 205-5560, birdiespro.com/kapgolf



Photo courtesy of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.

September

Cones for the Cure

For a week in September, all Graeter’s locations give away a free scoop of Elena’s Blueberry Pie ice cream in a sugar cone to customers. When you stop in for your free scoop, pick up a Graeter’s coupon book for a $5 donation to The Cure Starts Now. Graeter’s Ice Cream, all locations, call any Graeter’s for information, conesforthecure.org

September 27

Slice Night

Cincinnati Magazine, with Performance Foodservice/Presto Foods, will host its fifth annual Slice Night, raising money for the UC Cancer Institute. We’re talking tons of pizza, music, beverages, and a VIP tent. Yeatman’s Cove, Riverfront, Contact Chris Ohmer for more information, (513) 562-2777

October

Q102 Bosom Ball

The Revivalists played in 2017 at this concert, which provides hope and support to those touched by breast cancer. Proceeds benefit Susan G. Komen for the Cure and the American Cancer Society. Madison Theater, Covington, bosomball.com

November

Black and White Cancer Survivors Gala

The Black and White Cancer Survivors Foundation will host its annual Black and White Cancer Survivors Gala, with food and live music, all to raise money for cancer awareness. Duke Energy Convention Center, downtown, blackandwhitecancersurvivorsfoundation.com/

Photograph courtesy of The Black and White Cancer Survivors Foundation

November

Bourbon & Bow Ties Bash

The JDRF Southwest Ohio Emerging Leaders Council hosts this fun party to coincide with World Diabetes Day. The event includes food pairings with bourbon tastings, a Framester photo booth, and unique live bow tie experience auction. Proceeds go toward juvenile diabetes research. Duke Energy Convention Center, downtown, (513) 793-3223, jdrf.org/swo/events

