Established: Cincinnati Museum Association incorporated in 1881. Permanent art museum building was completed in Eden Park in May 1886.

Mission: Through the power of art, we contribute to a more vibrant Cincinnati by inspiring its people and connecting our communities.

Serving Our Community: Located in scenic Eden Park, the Cincinnati Art Museum features a diverse, encyclopedic art collection of more than 67,000 works spanning 6,000 years.

In addition to displaying its own broad collection, the museum hosts several national and international traveling exhibitions each year. Visitors can enjoy the exhibitions or participate in the museum’s art-related programs, activities, and special events. General admission and parking are free. Museum members receive additional benefits.

Leadership

Staff:

Cameron Kitchin, Louis and Louise Dieterle Nippert Director

David W. Linnenberg, Chief Administrative Officer

Carol Edmondson, Chief Financial Officer

Board Members:

Jon R. Moeller, Chairman of the Board

Andrew E. Dewitt, President

Amy Hanson, Vice President

Polk Laffoon IV, Treasurer

Cheryl Rose, Secretary

Other Ways to Help

Whether you are an individual looking to give back to the Cincinnati Art Museum, a company that realizes the importance of investing in the arts or a foundation seeking to make a grant that enhances our community–there are many ways to make a difference by giving to the Cincinnati Art Museum.

Membership: Receive special discounts, invitations to exclusive exhibition openings and events and many other excellent benefits.

Annual Fund: Serves as a backbone of support to our programs, exhibitions, and general operating needs.

Founders Society: Provides support for education programs and exhibitions; Founders Society members enjoy special benefits and personal attention.

Gift Planning: A full range of methods is available to supporters who would like to include a gift to the Art Museum in their estate or financial planning. These gifts include bequest, gift annuity, pooled income fund, IRA, life insurance, trust or life estate.

Grant Support: The Art Museum is grateful to the funders who contribute significantly to the general operations of the museum.

Volunteer: Can fill a variety of positions including visitor relations, docent corps, and fundraising. These highly valued individuals provide a key role to support the museum’s mission to bring people and art together.

A Taste of Duveneck: Join the museum’s annual food and wine event.

Cincinnati Art Museum

953 Eden Park Dr.

Cincinnati, OH 45202

(513) 721-ARTS (2787)

cincinnatiartmuseum.org

