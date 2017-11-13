A Child’s Hope International

Established: 2008

Mission: To motivate and mobilize the church and the community to serve the orphans and vulnerable children of the world through adoption, foster care, orphan care, and humanitarian relief.

Serving Our Community : There are more than 143 million orphans in the world and over 500,000 children in U.S. foster care, while another 30,000 children die daily from hunger-related causes around the world. Another 4,500 children perish from the lack of safe drinking water. Our highly acclaimed Hands Against HungerTM, CleanWaterforOrphansTM, and Hope BoxTM programs allow people of all ages to produce high-protein food, clean water supplies, and life packs, which are distributed locally, regionally, and internationally. As a result, more than 10,000 orphans and vulnerable children a day receive help and hope—every day of the year. More than 50,000 volunteers of all ages and abilities have been engaged as solution providers, extending hope to the children of the world. More than 90 percent of all donations go directly to program expenses.

Leadership

Executives

Lawrence Bergeron, Founder and

Executive Director

Bill Perry, Director of Operations

Patricia Ann Curry, Finance Manager

Don Tedrick, Manager of Facilities

Board of Directors

Elizabeth Bergeron

Christian & Colleen Bunse

Paul & Deanna Linsley

Mark Morris

Doug Peters

Sam & Donna Zalatoris

Other Ways to Help

Holiday in Lights (through Christmas)

Cookies for Orphans, January 31, 2018

World Water Day, March 2018

Child Hunger Week Project, April 2018

The Children Are Waiting Conference on Adoption and Foster Care, September 2018

A Child’s Hope Int’l

2430 E. Kemper Rd.

Cincinnati, OH 45241

(513) 771-2244

TheChildrenAreWaiting.org

CINCINNATI GIVES CHALLENGE: crowdrise.com/a-childs-hope-intl-cincinnatigives2017