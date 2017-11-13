Established : 1954

Mission: CET’s mission is to strengthen the communities we serve through programs and services that inspire and inform, educate and engage, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.

Serving Our Community: CET’s national and locally produced content, educational resources, and online/on demand services provide a public forum, a public stage, and a resource for learners of all ages. As Greater Cincinnati’s PBS station, CET is the largest classroom, the largest stage for the arts, and a trusted window to the world, providing multichannel broadcast, cable, and online services, including CET Arts, the first 24-hour arts and cultural channel in the country. Working collaboratively with community partners, CET’s local productions reflect the interests, needs, and rich history of greater Cincinnati.

CET is a safe haven for children. Our kids’ programs help children succeed as learners and citizens. Beyond the TV screen, CET provides an extensive library of resources for educators and parents to support children’s learning.

Leadership

Steve Black, Chair

Carrie Haley, Vice Chair

Troy Snider, Treasurer

Susie Woodhull, Secretary

David Fogarty, President & CEO

