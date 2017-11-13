Established: 1996
Mission: ArtWorks transforms people and places through investments in creativity.
Serving Our Community: ArtWorks is an award-winning nonprofit founded in 1996 as an arts-based workforce development, job training, and employment program for Cincinnati youth. Today, ArtWorks is the largest employer of visual artists in the region, hiring more than 3,300 area youth, 2,700 professional artists, and training 550 creative entrepreneurs to date.
When you support ArtWorks, you help shape the future of local youth and our region. ArtWorks’ Apprentice Program employs teens, ages 14–21, to work alongside professional artists. Apprentices are hired through a competitive application process and more than half come from Cincinnati’s most underserved and vulnerable neighborhoods.
Together we transform Greater Cincinnati through our Mural Program that has produced 144 murals in more than 37 Cincinnati neighborhoods and seven nearby cities. Your donation helps create more public art and more meaningful job opportunities for our youth.
Leadership
Board Executive Committee
Eric Avner
Ric Booth, Finance Chair
Sarah Brown, President
Tim Elsbrock
Ron Houck, Nominating Chair
John Korn, Past President
Joe Muraca
Emma Off, Vice President
Mu Sinclaire
Top Executive
Tamara Harkavy, CEO + Artistic Director
Other Ways to Help
- Adopt an Apprentice.
- Sponsor a mural.
- Buy the ArtWorks mural book, Transforming Cincinnati
- For a complete list of ArtWorks programs, visit ArtWorksCincinnati.org
ArtWorks
20 E. Central Pkwy., Suite 100
Cincinnati, OH 45202
(513) 333-0388
CINCINNATI GIVES CHALLENGE: crowdrise.com/artworks-cincinnati-cincinnatigives2017
