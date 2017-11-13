Established: 1996

Mission: ArtWorks transforms people and places through investments in creativity.

Photography by J Miles Wolf & Mackenzie Frank Photography.

Serving Our Community : ArtWorks is an award-winning nonprofit founded in 1996 as an arts-based workforce development, job training, and employment program for Cincinnati youth. Today, ArtWorks is the largest employer of visual artists in the region, hiring more than 3,300 area youth, 2,700 professional artists, and training 550 creative entrepreneurs to date.

When you support ArtWorks, you help shape the future of local youth and our region. ArtWorks’ Apprentice Program employs teens, ages 14–21, to work alongside professional artists. Apprentices are hired through a competitive application process and more than half come from Cincinnati’s most underserved and vulnerable neighborhoods.

Together we transform Greater Cincinnati through our Mural Program that has produced 144 murals in more than 37 Cincinnati neighborhoods and seven nearby cities. Your donation helps create more public art and more meaningful job opportunities for our youth.

Leadership

Board Executive Committee

Eric Avner

Ric Booth, Finance Chair

Sarah Brown, President

Tim Elsbrock

Ron Houck, Nominating Chair

John Korn, Past President

Joe Muraca

Emma Off, Vice President

Mu Sinclaire

Top Executive

Tamara Harkavy, CEO + Artistic Director

Other Ways to Help

Adopt an Apprentice.

Sponsor a mural.

Buy the ArtWorks mural book, Transforming Cincinnati

For a complete list of ArtWorks programs, visit ArtWorksCincinnati.org

ArtWorks

20 E. Central Pkwy., Suite 100

Cincinnati, OH 45202

(513) 333-0388

ArtWorksCincinnati.org

