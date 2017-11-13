Established: 1927
Mission: ArtsWave is the lead planner, convener, promoter, and fundraiser of the arts. ArtsWave was the first and continues to be the largest community arts campaign in the nation.
Serving Our Community: Strong funding for the arts has allowed Cincinnati’s arts and culture scene to become a national draw and regional asset, creating a ripple effect of economic and community benefits. ArtsWave supports the work of 125+ arts organizations, school outreach programs, festivals, community centers, neighborhoods, and various collaborations through impact-based grants. ArtsWave’s funding model is based on achieving five key goals in their Blueprint for Collective Action in the Arts Sector, which affirms that the arts can put Cincinnati on the map, deepen roots in the region, bridge cultural divides, enliven neighborhoods, and fuel creativity and learning. These key values guide every action ArtsWave takes and every grant they award.
Leadership
Alecia Kintner, President & CEO
Teri Haught, Vice President of Operations & CFO
Lisa Wolter, Vice President, Community Campaign
Kathy DeBrosse, Vice President, Marketing & Engagement
Teresa Tanner, 2017–2018 Board of Trustees Chair
Jim Henning, 2018 Community Campaign Chair
Other Ways to Help
- 2018 ArtsWave Community Campaign for the Arts, February–April 2018
- Get an ArtsWave Pass, granting access to BOGO and deep discounts to arts experiences, restaurants, and shops. Visit artspass.artswave.org
- CincySings, April 10, 2018
- Start a workplace giving campaign at your office. Contact Lisa Wolter at (513) 632-0127 or lisa.wolter@artswave.org
ArtsWave
20 E. Central Pkwy., Suite 200
Cincinnati, OH 45202
(513) 871-2787
CINCINNATI GIVES CHALLENGE: crowdrise.com/artswave-cincinnatigives2017
Facebook Comments