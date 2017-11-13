Established: 1927

Mission: ArtsWave is the lead planner, convener, promoter, and fundraiser of the arts. ArtsWave was the first and continues to be the largest community arts campaign in the nation.

Serving Our Community: Strong funding for the arts has allowed Cincinnati’s arts and culture scene to become a national draw and regional asset, creating a ripple effect of economic and community benefits. ArtsWave supports the work of 125+ arts organizations, school outreach programs, festivals, community centers, neighborhoods, and various collaborations through impact-based grants. ArtsWave’s funding model is based on achieving five key goals in their Blueprint for Collective Action in the Arts Sector, which affirms that the arts can put Cincinnati on the map, deepen roots in the region, bridge cultural divides, enliven neighborhoods, and fuel creativity and learning. These key values guide every action ArtsWave takes and every grant they award.

Leadership

Alecia Kintner, President & CEO

Teri Haught, Vice President of Operations & CFO

Lisa Wolter, Vice President, Community Campaign

Kathy DeBrosse, Vice President, Marketing & Engagement

Teresa Tanner, 2017–2018 Board of Trustees Chair

Jim Henning, 2018 Community Campaign Chair

Other Ways to Help

2018 ArtsWave Community Campaign for the Arts, February–April 2018

Get an ArtsWave Pass, granting access to BOGO and deep discounts to arts experiences, restaurants, and shops. Visit artspass.artswave.org

CincySings, April 10, 2018

Start a workplace giving campaign at your office. Contact Lisa Wolter at (513) 632-0127 or lisa.wolter@artswave.org

ArtsWave

20 E. Central Pkwy., Suite 200

Cincinnati, OH 45202

(513) 871-2787

artswave.org

CINCINNATI GIVES CHALLENGE: crowdrise.com/artswave-cincinnatigives2017