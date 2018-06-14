Associate Editor (Research and Interns Editor)

Cincinnati Magazine is a monthly city magazine with a circulation of more than 35,000 that focuses on service, city and regional issues, and lifestyles for an upscale readership.

Job Overview:

Cincinnati Magazine is looking for a creative, experienced, highly motivated magazine junkie to handle a broad range of editorial duties in the conception, coordination, and execution of a monthly city magazine. The ideal candidate for this full-time position will have magazine factchecking experience, supervisory or mentoring experience, strong organizational skills, excellent writing ability, and the ability to work closely with other members of the art, editorial, and digital team on multiple projects in a fast-paced environment under tight deadlines. Familiarity with or curiosity about Cincinnati is vital.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Oversee and assign all factchecking, as well as personally factcheck critical stories

Coordinate the editorial internship program—maintain contacts with local and regional universities; screen, interview, and hire applicants; manage interns and oversee their work; assign and edit intern writing; work with other editors to create “intern enrichment” opportunities

Assist in the production of the magazine’s custom projects and special sections

Work with the Digital Media Editor to participate in any and all digital initiatives, including (but not limited to) regular contributions to the magazine’s blogs, creation of web exclusive stories, posting of existing stories to the website, promoting the magazine through social media

Generate ideas for all sections of the magazine, its website, and digital properties

Report and write pieces for service packages as well as other sections of the book, including Radar, Frontlines, and Dine; report and write pieces for the magazine’s blogs and website

Other tasks at the direction of the Editor and Director of Editorial Operations

To be considered, candidates should meet the following requirements:

Must be familiar with OSX, Word, Excel, and Outlook (familiarity with InDesign/InCopy, WordPress or other CMS a plus)

Critical thinking skills; a healthy sense of skepticism; a fastidiousness in regard to details, deadlines, and organization; a calm-under-pressure demeanor (long hours are sometimes required); a keen sense of priorities; the ability to communicate clearly and diplomatically with parties of all sorts; and the ability to juggle multiple projects are a must!

Education/Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in relevant field

Minimum 2 years experience, ideally in the magazine publishing industry, familiarity with the factchecking process and procedures preferred.

To Apply:

Please email Amanda Boyd Walters (amanda@cincinnatimagazine.com) the following materials by June 30: your resume, a cover letter that will convince me you’re the best candidate for the position, and links to or PDFs of three of your best writing samples.

No phone calls. Only qualified candidates will be contacted for an interview.