This Is Probably Where You Should Have Your Rustic-Traditional Wedding

The Venue at Urban Artifact is our wedding scene’s best kept secret.

Built in 1876, this historic church is the home of Urban Artifact, a brewery in the lower level. The Venue, which is the upstairs sanctuary, mixes classicism with urban chic.

Photograph Courtesy Urban Artifact

It has partnered with Queen City Vignette to help you create a picture-perfect scene, whether that means plush velvet sofas or Moroccan lanterns. Guests can dance the night away under groin-vaulted ceilings, all while enjoying some great local beer.

Urban Artifact, 1660 Blue Rock St., Northside, (513) 620-4729, artifactbeer.com