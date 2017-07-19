This Is Probably Where You Should Have Your Rustic-Traditional Wedding

Built in 1876, this historic church is the home of Urban Artifact, a brewery in the lower level. The Venue, which is the upstairs sanctuary, mixes classicism with urban chic.
It has partnered with Queen City Vignette to help you create a picture-perfect scene, whether that means plush velvet sofas or Moroccan lanterns. Guests can dance the night away under groin-vaulted ceilings, all while enjoying some great local beer.
Urban Artifact, 1660 Blue Rock St., Northside, (513) 620-4729, artifactbeer.com
Facebook Comments