Local Love: Tess Eger & David Edminston

Tess and David held their reception at the Rookwood, the same bar where they had their first date.

Photograph by Best Day Ever

An intimate backyard ceremony and bar reception made Tess’s and David’s wedding small but oh-so-sweet.

Vendors

Photography: Best Day Ever | Ceremony: Terrace Park | Reception: The Rookwood | Centerpieces: Fern | Bouquets and Boutonnieres: Una Floral | Cake: Anna’s Cake and Pastries | Gown: BHLDN | Succulent Favors: Fern | Invitations: Minted Invitations | Bride’s Hair: Parlour | Bride’s Profession: Writer | Groom’s Profession: Quantitative analyst | Couple’s Current Home: College Hill | A Family Affair: The small ceremony was held in the bride’s big brother’s back yard; another of Tess’s older brothers officiated. | Full Circle: Tess and David held their reception at the Rookwood, the same bar where they had their first date.