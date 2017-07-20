Local Love: Amanda Farlow & Alex Sitterding

The focal point at Amanda’s and Alex’s Indiana wedding was the outdoors. Their fall event was whimsical and enchanted, as if straight from the forest, with rich florals and wood accents.

Photos Courtesy of Jonathan Gibson Photography

Date: November 5, 2016 Bride’s Profession: Utility arborist Groom’s Profession: Climbing arborist Couple’s Current Home: Arlington, Indiana The Great Outdoors: Amanda and Alex met while they were both in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan for a summer practicum with Purdue University, where Amanda was a teaching assistant and Alex was a student. Their evenings involved mountain biking and fishing for many hours.

Courtesy of Jonathan Gibson Photography

Ceremony: Sisters of St. Francis Chapel, Oldenburg, Indiana Reception: Walhill Farm, Batesville, Indiana

Courtesy of Jonathan Gibson Photography

Seas the Day: Alex decided that proposing on the beach would be the perfect way to ask Amanda to marry him. While on a family vacation in Hilton Head, Alex got onto one knee and proposed to Amanda on the evening of his parents’ 36th wedding anniversary.

VENDORS

Photography: Jonathan Gibson Photography Wedding Planner: Amy Gutzwiller Flowers: Daffodilly’s Flowers & Gifts Cake: KATE’rd Cakes Gown: Fiore Couture, European Bridal Bride’s Hair and Makeup: Eye Do Makeup & Hair Videography: Studio58Media Band: Whiskey Bent Valley Boys DJ: DJ Meyer’s Music DJ and Sound