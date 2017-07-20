Local Love: Amanda Farlow & Alex Sitterding

Date: November 5, 2016 Bride’s Profession: Utility arborist Groom’s Profession: Climbing arborist Couple’s Current Home: Arlington, Indiana The Great Outdoors: Amanda and Alex met while they were both in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan for a summer practicum with Purdue University, where Amanda was a teaching assistant and Alex was a student. Their evenings involved mountain biking and fishing for many hours.
Ceremony: Sisters of St. Francis Chapel, Oldenburg, Indiana Reception: Walhill Farm, Batesville, Indiana
Seas the Day: Alex decided that proposing on the beach would be the perfect way to ask Amanda to marry him. While on a family vacation in Hilton Head, Alex got onto one knee and proposed to Amanda on the evening of his parents’ 36th wedding anniversary.
VENDORS
Photography: Jonathan Gibson Photography Wedding Planner: Amy Gutzwiller Flowers: Daffodilly’s Flowers & Gifts Cake: KATE’rd Cakes Gown: Fiore Couture, European Bridal Bride’s Hair and Makeup: Eye Do Makeup & Hair Videography: Studio58Media Band: Whiskey Bent Valley Boys DJ: DJ Meyer’s Music DJ and Sound
