Copper is the New Rose Gold

Photograph by Aaron M. Conway

Trendy rose gold’s classic cousin adds a touch of industrial chic to any modern table setting. “I’m obsessed with the copper trend,” says event stylist Christina Christian, who created this setting. “Notice how the stationery, mule mug, and flatware complement each other. I’m always a fan of height variations, from the floral centerpiece to the glassware and layered plates. Also, the table completes the overall mood.”



Styling

Christina Christian Event Co., somethingchicdesign.com

Flowers

Paperwhites and Whimsy Creative Events and Florals, paperwhitestudio.com

Decor

Copper charger and candle holder, Queen City Vignette; place settings/silverware, All Occasions Event Rental; treats, The BonBonerie; stationery, Wedding Paper Divas