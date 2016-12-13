Fulcher 2 Stay Podcast: Trash Talk

Adam Jones is a beacon of light in this dreary Bengals season. Where there has only been striking mediocrity and disappointment, Jones injected a bit of life and excitement after the win in Cleveland. His impassioned lambasting of Terrelle Pryor and simultaneous opus on the intricacies of waste disposal logistics was a work of trash talking art, and perhaps the highlight of the 2016 season. We discuss the gold that came from that rant, including giving Dre Kirkpatrick his due as setup man extraordinaire, while also looking at how much Jeremy Hill loves playing the Browns and questioning Marvin Lewis. Before all that, however, we veer way off topic (not unlike the Rock in the trailer) and discuss the trailer for The Fate of the Furious. If you’re asking yourself why a Bengals and Cincinnati Magazine podcast would bother discussing this movie, first let us say: 1.) how dare you, and 2.) because the three-and-a-half minute trailer brought more joy to the world than a thousand Rex Burkhead carries. Feel free to leave your thoughts (and #F8 fan fic) in a review on iTunes.