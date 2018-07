Photograph by Lawrence Sumulong (JALC)

2017 Fall Arts Preview

Wynton Marsalis is the public face of jazz in America: His trumpet sounds every week on CBS’s Sunday Morning; his New Orleans–inflected lilt is all over Ken Burns’s documentary Jazz. Today he’s the bandleader for Jazz at Lincoln Center’s orchestra. The ensemble tours extensively, and following appearances in the Czech Republic, China, and France, lands onstage at the Taft Theatre.

Sept 27, tafttheatre.org