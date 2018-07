2017 Fall Arts Preview

Ready to accept that quilts are more than just a bedcovering? Move beyond the basic blanket stitch with The Taft Museum of Art’s autumnal exhibit dedicated to mosaic patchwork quilts. Elegant Geometry: British and American Mosaic Patchwork Quilts, will feature 21 vibrantly colored textile masterpieces dating back to the 18th century, including examples fashioned by British women as well as their Ohio and Kentucky quilting counterparts.

Photograph courtesy International Quilt Study Center & Museum, University of Nebraska–Lincoln, 1997.007.0118

Thru Jan 21, taftmuseum.org