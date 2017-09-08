Seu Jorge Presents: The Life Aquatic, a Tribute to David Bowie

2017 Fall Arts Preview

Brazilian musician and actor Seu Jorge reprises his role as Pelé dos Santos in Wes Anderson’s The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou in this Bowie tribute show. Jorge’s character sang Bowie songs in Portuguese throughout the film, and after Bowie and Jorge’s father died in the same week in 2016, the pop samba artist built a show around those songs. The sets and costumes hark back to the movie, giving this already trippy production another layer of beautiful strangeness.

Photograph by ﻿Nicole Schoen, The Agency Group

Sept 15, tafttheatre.org