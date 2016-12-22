Meet The Mengelkoch Sisters

Twins Kelly and Kristen Mengelkoch haven’t shared a stage since their high school days in Wichita, Kansas, but at least they’re in the same city this month: Kelly, a 13-year veteran of Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, gets to watch Kristen perform in the Broadway tour of A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder at the Aronoff Center (Jan 3–8). We chatted with the duo about style, aspirations, and weird wardrobes.

Kelly photograph by Mikki Schaffner Photography; illustrations by dan woodger

