“Kegel to the Beat” With Shasta Geaux Pop

2017 Fall Arts Preview

Shasta Geaux Pop is both the name of the show and its main character, an emcee of unbridled enthusiasms (and ego) ready to take center stage at a cabaret-style get-down party. Created by Brooklyn-based actress/performer/playwright Ayesha Jordan and director Charlotte Brathwaite, Shasta takes the beats of ’80s and ’90s hip-hop, soaks them in satire, and sprinkles on the sex. (“Kegel to the Beat” is one of Shasta’s tracks.) The resulting soufflé is ready to pop.

photograph courtesy CAC © Setty McIntosh

Oct 26 & 27, contemporaryartscenter.org