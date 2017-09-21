Fall Arts Preview: Family Edition

Photo Credit: Mikki Schaffner, Mikki Schaffner Photography

2017 Fall Arts Preview

Kids need their culture, too—and no, we’re not talking Caillou. These live shows are the perfect way to introduce your brood to the wide world of theater.

“Seussical”

See some of Dr. Seuss’s most famous stories (chiefly Horton Hears a Who! and its peace-loving pachyderm) come to life—and work in a little campus tour while you’re at it. Oct 19–29, CCM Mainstage, Patricia Corbett Theater, ccm.uc.edu/boxoffice.html

“Peter Pan Jr.”

Cincinnati’s resident children’s theater takes on this beloved tale of innocence, adventure, friendship, and bravery. Based on J.M. Barrie’s original book, The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati’s version features original music, lyrics, and choreography. Oct 21 & 22, 27–29, Taft Theatre, thechild renstheatre.com

“Pete The Cat”

If you know the books, then you know just how groovy this little cat can be. Follow along with his escapades as he sets out to help a friend master second grade art. Oct 31, Aronoff Center for the Arts, cin cinnatiarts.org/events/detail/pete-the-cat

“The Polar Express”

Instill a love of classical music in your kids with a familiar holiday story—featuring original images from Chris Van Allsburg’s famous book. Don’t miss the pre-concert Family Fun Zone, with crafts and instrument demonstrations. Nov 25, Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, cincin natisymphony.com

“The Dancing Princesses”

The world premiere of this family-friendly musical is performed in the very grown-up setting of the newly renovated Ensemble Theatre. If you loved Cinderella: After Ever After, then you’ll love this sweet, quirky show. Nov 29–Dec 30, Ensemble Theatre, ensemble cincinnati.org