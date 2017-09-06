Dracula Flies Into Cincinnati Shakespeare Company’s New Theater

2017 Fall Arts Preview

Zombies rule on TV, but they’ll never outshine vampires on stage. So Cincinnati Shakespeare Company will celebrate Halloween with the Emperor of Darkness—Dracula. The script is adapted by contemporary playwright Steven Dietz, but the foreboding Victorian setting is intact, along with the lovely Lucy and Mina, crazy Renfield, fatuous Van Helsing, and the seductive, terrifyingly fanged Count himself.

Photograph by Mikki Schaffner Photography

Plus, Cincy Shakes’s new home allows for special effects, including—cue ominous drumroll—flying. Beats the heck out of the walking dead.

Oct 13–Nov 4, cincyshakes.com