Cindy Sherman Closes The Wexner Center’s Women-Only Season

2017 Fall Arts Preview

In finding an artist to close out its year of showing only women artists—37 in total—the Wexner Center for the Arts could hardly do better than Cindy Sherman, who has spent her decades-long career in photography and film presenting a multitude of women. All of whom are her.

Image courtesy of the artist and Metro Pictures, New York

“Cindy belongs to the first generation of artists to grow up with television,” says curator Philipp Kaiser. “Her work addresses in a unique way the implications of representation and mass media’s portrayal of female stereotypes. In chameleon-like transformations, Cindy places herself in front of the camera and performs her multiple selves.”

Image courtesy of the artist and Metro Pictures, New York

Image courtesy of the artist and Metro Pictures, New York

Cindy Sherman: Imitation of Life showed first at The Broad in L.A. and its only additional appearance is at the Wex. Kaiser pulled together more than 100 works for the survey—which goes from the ’70s through a 2016 series. So what has kept Sherman so compelling all these years? “Conceptually the work seems pretty straightforward,” says Kaiser. “But if you spend time with it you realize her work is a complex hall of mirrors that goes in every direction.”

Sept 16–Dec 31, wexarts.org