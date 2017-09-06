Cincinnati Wildflower Preservation Society Celebrates 100th Anniversary at Lloyd Library

2017 Fall Arts Preview

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Cincinnati Wildflower Preservation Society—founded in 1917 by botanist E. Lucy Braun—the Lloyd Library is collaborating with the society and the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on a special exhibition.

Illustration courtesy Lloyd Library Archives

Courtesy Lloyd Library

Contemporary photographs of wildflowers and native plants by Brian Jorg, manager of the native plant program at the zoo, will be shown with historic images—photos and prints—of the same plants from the Lloyd’s collection.

Photograph by Brian Jorg

Photograph by Brian Jorg

Sept 5–Nov 18, lloydlibrary.org