Cincinnati Ballet To Stage Romeo & Juliet

2017 Fall Arts Preview

The new-and-improved Music Hall may not be “fair Verona,” but it’s the ideal locale for a romantic tragedy like Romeo & Juliet. With sets that evoke the Italian Renaissance, lush costumes, and the very best talent Cincinnati Ballet has to offer, the 2017–2018 season will celebrate its return to the Over-the-Rhine venue with Shakespeare’s classic love story, the first narrative ballet of the season.

photograph by Peter Mueller

Last presented in the 2012–2013 season, the enduring tale of rival families, star-crossed lovers, and the tragic aftermath of a duel between hotheads Mercutio and Tybalt is back. The ballet chose the performance based on its imposing visual and emotional appeal (to complement the gothic personality of Music Hall) and its ability to tell a timeless story that audiences would recognize. The show gets a new life under the guidance of veteran choreographer—and CB artistic director—Victoria Morgan and is set to Sergei Prokofiev’s brooding score, performed by the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. It’s dark, it’s sexy, and it’s an oddly appropriate lead-in to the Halloween holiday.

Oct 26–29, cballet.org