Cincinnati Art Museum Exhibits The Work of Albrecht Dürer

2017 Fall Arts Preview

It was 500 years ago this fall that religious rabble-rouser Martin Luther nailed his 95 theses to a Wittenberg church door. In anticipation of the anniversary, Cincinnati Art Museum presents Albrecht Dürer: The Age of Reformation and Renaissance. The exhibit will feature prints by Dürer and his contemporaries.

Don’t miss Dürer’s Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, a seminal woodblock print completed in 1497, proving that harbingers of death, like the urge to file a complaint, still resonate.

Nov 17, 2017–Feb 11, 2018, cincinnatiartmuseum.org