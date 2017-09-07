Cincinnati Art Museum Exhibits The Work of Albrecht Dürer

By
-

2017 Fall Arts Preview

It was 500 years ago this fall that religious rabble-rouser Martin Luther nailed his 95 theses to a Wittenberg church door. In anticipation of the anniversary, Cincinnati Art Museum presents Albrecht Dürer: The Age of Reformation and Renaissance. The exhibit will feature prints by Dürer and his contemporaries.

Print by Albrecht Dürer (1471–1528), The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, (detail) 1497–98, woodcut

Bequest of Herbert Greer French, 1943.212

Don’t miss Dürer’s Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, a seminal woodblock print completed in 1497, proving that harbingers of death, like the urge to file a complaint, still resonate.

Nov 17, 2017–Feb 11, 2018, cincinnatiartmuseum.org

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR